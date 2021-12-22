Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 253,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

