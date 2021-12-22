Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.50

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.50 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 290,149 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

