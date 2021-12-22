Verso Token (VSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the US dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.06 or 0.08122863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 1.00022474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.