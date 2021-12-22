Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $175,056.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

