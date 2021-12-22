Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

