Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $907.15

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 907.15 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 426.20 ($5.63). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 435.20 ($5.75), with a volume of 1,116,501 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on VSVS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.60) to GBX 485 ($6.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.28).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 907.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.