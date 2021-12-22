Vetri (VLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Vetri has a market cap of $1.96 million and $13.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

