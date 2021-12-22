Viacoin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $26,240.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00324638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.