Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.78. Viant Technology shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.58 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viant Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.