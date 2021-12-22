Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

About Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

