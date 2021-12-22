Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,081.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,081.20 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($15.92). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.79), with a volume of 187,084 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.91) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Victoria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,081.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,057.25.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.