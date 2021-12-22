Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,136 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,069,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $384,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 129,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.