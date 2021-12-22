Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 394,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $272,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $221.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

