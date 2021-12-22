Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $968,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,908.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,779.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

