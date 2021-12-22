Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 211,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Aptiv worth $338,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

