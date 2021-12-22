Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Yum! Brands worth $394,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

