Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.37

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

