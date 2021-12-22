VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $692,085.31 and approximately $154.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

