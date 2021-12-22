Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Capitalization Tops $997,534.96

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $997,534.96 and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars.

