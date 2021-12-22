Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $453,146,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

