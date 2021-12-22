Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.03. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

