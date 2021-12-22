Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $453,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

