Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,908.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,779.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

