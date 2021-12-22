Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

