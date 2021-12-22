Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 2,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 965,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

