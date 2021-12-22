VITE Hits One Day Volume of $5.74 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. VITE has a market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,308,494 coins and its circulating supply is 496,737,383 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

