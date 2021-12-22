Vivid Coin Trading 234.2% Higher This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 195.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 234.2% higher against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $31,360.03 and $185.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

