Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $10.31. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SEAT shares. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

