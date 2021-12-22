VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 1.9% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. 18,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

