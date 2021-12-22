VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 125,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,572 shares.The stock last traded at $114.65 and had previously closed at $115.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

