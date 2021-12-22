Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.77

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 92492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.9855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

