Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 18,009 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 134.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

