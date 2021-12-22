Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,425 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.8% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 49.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $183.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.55.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.