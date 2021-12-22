Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

