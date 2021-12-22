Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 12,625 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 535.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

