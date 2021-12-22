Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,014.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,725,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $302.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $211.92 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

