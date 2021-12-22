Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,011 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

