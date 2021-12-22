Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,599 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.58. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,503 shares of company stock valued at $41,827,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

