Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.03. 5,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,596. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average is $183.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.