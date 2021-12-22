W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.