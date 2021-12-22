Wagerr Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $15,543.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00409605 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,411,704 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.