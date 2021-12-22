Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. 119,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,495,247. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

