Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 57,611 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,133. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $409.73 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

