Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,666. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.83 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

