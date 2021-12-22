Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock remained flat at $$87.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,228. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

