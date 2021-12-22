Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2,291.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. 1,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

