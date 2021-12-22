Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

