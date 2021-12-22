Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

