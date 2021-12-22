Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $30.19 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,187,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,386. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.