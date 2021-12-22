Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

